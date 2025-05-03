Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

