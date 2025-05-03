Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Veracyte by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

