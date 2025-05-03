Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 282,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 149,130 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 234,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPM

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.