Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,344 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $240.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. Research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other news, CEO Eric Singer bought 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $320,211.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 59,146 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $502,149.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,065,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,949,049.52. The trade was a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128,934 shares of company stock worth $1,027,343. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMMR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

