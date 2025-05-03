Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,596.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 65,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS NOCT opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

