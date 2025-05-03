Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJUL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

