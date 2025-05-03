Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.05% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 321.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.