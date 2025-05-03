Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BJUL opened at $43.65 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

