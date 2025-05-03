Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.9 %

TAK stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

