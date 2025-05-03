Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 127,929 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.