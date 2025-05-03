Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,643 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Independent Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 121,906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Independent Bank by 681.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

