Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,620 SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of XNTK opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.73. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $876.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

