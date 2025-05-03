Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $21.08 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

