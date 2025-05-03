Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 135,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $50.15 on Friday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

