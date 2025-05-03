Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

CZA opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.64. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $113.72.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.