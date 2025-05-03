Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.