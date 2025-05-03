Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter.
Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance
Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94.
About Davis Select Financial ETF
The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.
