Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,084,000 after acquiring an additional 939,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $154,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

