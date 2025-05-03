Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS KJAN opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $311.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.66. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

