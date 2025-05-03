Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Separately, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPVM opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a market cap of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $63.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

