Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 86,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Opera by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Opera Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OPRA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.48 million. Opera had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

