Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Orion by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Orion by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Price Performance

Orion stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.