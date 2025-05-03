Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.45% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEC stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

