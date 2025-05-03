RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCMT. Benchmark lowered their target price on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.15.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.37). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

