RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCMT. Benchmark lowered their target price on RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies Stock Performance
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.37). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RCM Technologies
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- About the Markup Calculator
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.