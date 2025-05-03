Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 183,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 981,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Redwire Stock Up 11.1 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,754,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,093,751.20. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,798 shares of company stock worth $1,554,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Redwire by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 422,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

