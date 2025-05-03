Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $810.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $940.00 to $810.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,051.00 to $943.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $892.60.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $605.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.