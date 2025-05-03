Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jones Trading

Jones Trading reissued their hold rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 52,059 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

