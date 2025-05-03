Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners restated their market perform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

