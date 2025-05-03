Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 40,550 Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) by 355.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,897,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $11,862,000.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEBTOON Entertainment

In other news, insider Junkoo Kim acquired 11,372 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,277.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 498,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,628.76. This trade represents a 2.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.