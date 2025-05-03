Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $43.67 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.46.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

