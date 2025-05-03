Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.72 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.38 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $481.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleDown Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.