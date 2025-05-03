Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 175,491 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,927.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 730,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 706,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of MTA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.39 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.65.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

