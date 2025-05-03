Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 19,410 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 246.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Park-Ohio worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 2.0 %

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $293.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

