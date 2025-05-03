Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 298,427 ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000.
ECARX Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ECX opened at $1.45 on Friday. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $537.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on ECARX in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company.
ECARX Profile
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
