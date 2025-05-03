Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,300 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $172.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $146.45 and a one year high of $180.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.34.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

