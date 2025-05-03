Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:DV opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital downgraded DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.