Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 908 Devices by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.30. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

