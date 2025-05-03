Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ranpak worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ranpak by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 236,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 367.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak by 93.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 41,030 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

