Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.