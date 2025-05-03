Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.13.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

