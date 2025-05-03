Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of LiveOne worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 164,361 shares during the last quarter. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveOne by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 222,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

