Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 651,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

