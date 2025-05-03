Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 651,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.