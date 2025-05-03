Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Oatly Group worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTLY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 134.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTLY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.45. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $197.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.