Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $613,000 Holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.03% of CVD Equipment worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $2.94 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

