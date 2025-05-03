Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 698.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

