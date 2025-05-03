Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $634,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $583,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $119.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

