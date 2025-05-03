Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InnovAge by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INNV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.41.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.