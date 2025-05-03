Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Yatra Online Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $0.65 on Friday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. Equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YTRA

About Yatra Online

(Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.