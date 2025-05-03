Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Marine Products worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marine Products by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marine Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 173.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPX opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.03. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

