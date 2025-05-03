Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $650,000 Position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of OptimumBank worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $51.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

