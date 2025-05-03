Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of CI&T worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CI&T by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CI&T by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Price Performance

Shares of CINT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.24. CI&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINT

CI&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.